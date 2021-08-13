DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 2,888 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DOCN opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $35,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $72,277,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $3,008,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

