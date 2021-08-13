Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Issues Earnings Results

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%.

Shares of DDS traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $195.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDS. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010 over the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

