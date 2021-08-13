Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 66.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,516,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 306,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 229,069 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,843 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. 75,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.