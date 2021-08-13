Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 66.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,516,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 306,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 229,069 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,843 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. 75,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

