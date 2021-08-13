Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 3,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 480,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDL shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

