Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $18.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.64.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.