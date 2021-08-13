Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Discovery by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.42. 3,273,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,306. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

