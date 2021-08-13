Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 22.77%.

Shares of BEVFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341. The company has a market cap of $276.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.28. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

