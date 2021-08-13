Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 22.77%.
Shares of BEVFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341. The company has a market cap of $276.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.28. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19.
About Diversified Royalty
Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.