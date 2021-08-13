Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. 184,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.96. Docebo has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $72.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Docebo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Docebo were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

