Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to C$95.00 at CIBC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $70.00 price target on shares of Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $71.19. 13,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.62. Docebo has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $72.52.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). Equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,298,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

