Domani Wealth LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 898,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

