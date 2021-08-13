Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NYSE DFIN opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

