DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $183.00 at Barclays

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.26.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.43. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 5.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DoorDash by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

