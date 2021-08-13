Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.56-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.263-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.560-$4.800 EPS.

Dorman Products stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,292. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.29.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.