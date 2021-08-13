Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Douglas Dynamics worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 70,711 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 444,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of PLOW traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 94,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,607. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $892.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.79. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.