DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells $35,448,600.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,967,316.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,124,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,607,900. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 201.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 83.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,690,000 after buying an additional 695,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

