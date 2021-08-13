DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DKNG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DKNG opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.04. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,880,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,380,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,341,640 shares of company stock valued at $165,941,678 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in DraftKings by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

