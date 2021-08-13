Drax Group (LON:DRX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

DRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. upgraded Drax Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drax Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 509 ($6.65).

LON DRX opened at GBX 421.20 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.62. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is -0.88%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

