Drax Group (LON:DRX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.
DRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. upgraded Drax Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drax Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 509 ($6.65).
LON DRX opened at GBX 421.20 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.62. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.84.
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
