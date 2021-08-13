DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Insider Tali Chen Sells 1,238 Shares

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) insider Tali Chen sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $16,873.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tali Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Tali Chen sold 469 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $7,475.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.30 million, a P/E ratio of -70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DSP Group in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 472.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 316,038 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

