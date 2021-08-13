DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00026663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008893 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002118 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

