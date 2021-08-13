Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cummins by 66.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after buying an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $54,854,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

CMI stock opened at $239.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.11. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

