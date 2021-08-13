Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $159.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

