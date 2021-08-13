DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion-$4.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.240-$4.300 EPS.

Shares of DD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. 10,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,710,791. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

