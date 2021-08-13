DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion-$4.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.240-$4.300 EPS.
Shares of DD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. 10,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,710,791. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.71.
In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
