DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after buying an additional 1,156,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,837,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,639 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

