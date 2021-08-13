DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,927. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

