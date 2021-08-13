DZ Bank Lowers Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Sell

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. DZ Bank currently has $82.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60. Oracle has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

