e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.11.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

