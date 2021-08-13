e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.
NYSE:ELF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 276,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.83 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $31.29.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Insiders have sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
