e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 276,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.83 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.11.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Insiders have sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

