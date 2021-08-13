E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.34 ($13.35).

EOAN stock opened at €10.73 ($12.62) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.17.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

