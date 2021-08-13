E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.03. E.On shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 18 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

