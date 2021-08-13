Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $47.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $625.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 276,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4,652.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 142,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.