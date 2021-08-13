Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.12.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.