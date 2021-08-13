Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.04. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 103,526 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

