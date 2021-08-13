eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.89. 10,656,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $74.13.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.