eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.23. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in eBay by 114.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

