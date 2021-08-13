ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ECNCF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.