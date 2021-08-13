ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of ECNCF stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,382. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

