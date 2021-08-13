Editas Medicine, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.72) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.69).

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after purchasing an additional 653,617 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.