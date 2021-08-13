Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded to Buy by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $65.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 36.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

