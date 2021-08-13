Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY remained flat at $$20.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFGSY. Barclays set a $20.85 price objective on Eiffage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

