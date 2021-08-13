Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Million

Brokerages expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to announce $2.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.57 million and the lowest is $1.07 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $16.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIGR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. upped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,829. The company has a market capitalization of $297.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

