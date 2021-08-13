Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.54. 6,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.69. Eisai has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESALY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

