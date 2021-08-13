Electra Protocol (XEP) Price Down 20.6% This Week

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Electra Protocol has a market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $42,245.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.13 or 0.00887327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00103533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043921 BTC.

About Electra Protocol

Electra Protocol (CRYPTO:XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,859,554,262 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

