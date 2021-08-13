Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,800. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

