electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of electroCore in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ECOR. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.09.

electroCore stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in electroCore by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

