Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,186 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after acquiring an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,435 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,343,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

