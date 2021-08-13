Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,343,991 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

