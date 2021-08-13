Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

