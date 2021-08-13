Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,641,000 after buying an additional 541,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $273.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.67. The firm has a market cap of $252.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.