Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,478.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

