Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.34. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 171,824 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 39.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 65.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

